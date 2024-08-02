Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Zscaler

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Zscaler.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $261,097, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $69,645.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $200.0 for Zscaler over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zscaler's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zscaler's whale activity within a strike price range from $160.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Zscaler 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $22.55 $21.7 $22.0 $180.00 $63.8K 861 37 ZS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $15.55 $13.2 $14.3 $180.00 $41.2K 1.7K 21 ZS CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $4.05 $3.55 $3.9 $200.00 $39.0K 2.1K 110 ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $4.0 $3.6 $3.75 $160.00 $37.5K 495 101 ZS PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $11.05 $10.7 $11.05 $160.00 $32.0K 451 89

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm focusing on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to primarily enterprise customers. Zscaler's offerings can be broadly partitioned into Zscaler Internet Access, which provides secure access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internal applications. The firm is headquartered in San Jose, California, and went public in 2018.

In light of the recent options history for Zscaler, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Zscaler Currently trading with a volume of 1,323,149, the ZS's price is down by -2.99%, now at $169.23. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 32 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Zscaler with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

