Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Zillow Gr

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Zillow Gr.

Looking at options history for Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $102,500 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $837,013.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $80.0 for Zillow Gr, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Zillow Gr stands at 4100.0, with a total volume reaching 3,788.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Zillow Gr, situated within the strike price corridor from $60.0 to $80.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Zillow Gr Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume Z CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $6.75 $5.65 $6.75 $61.00 $168.7K 3.3K 250 Z CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.25 $3.1 $3.21 $80.00 $159.4K 5.2K 771 Z CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.65 $6.3 $6.3 $70.00 $157.5K 15.0K 701 Z CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $12.5 $12.1 $12.1 $60.00 $152.4K 4.1K 238 Z CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $3.25 $2.97 $3.12 $80.00 $78.0K 5.2K 270

About Zillow Gr

Zillow Group Inc is an Internet-based real estate company that offers its customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting, or financing with transparency and ease The group works with real estate agents, brokers, builders, property managers, and landlords to pair technology with top-notch service. The group has brands such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, Hotpads, Zillow Rentals, Zillow Home Loans, ShowingTime, Follow Up Boss, Aryeo and others.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Zillow Gr, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Zillow Gr With a volume of 1,145,368, the price of Z is up 3.92% at $67.66. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Zillow Gr

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $80.0.

Showing optimism, an analyst from Wedbush upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $80.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Zillow Gr with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

