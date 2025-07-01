Check Out What Whales Are Doing With XYZ

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Block (NYSE:XYZ), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in XYZ usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for Block. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 31% leaning bullish and 43% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $107,036, and 13 are calls, amounting to $2,076,021.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $100.0 for Block over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Block stands at 3741.86, with a total volume reaching 10,318.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Block, situated within the strike price corridor from $55.0 to $100.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Block Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XYZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $6.45 $6.35 $6.36 $65.00 $766.9K 4.4K 2.5K XYZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.95 $13.75 $13.9 $60.00 $428.1K 2.7K 319 XYZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.72 $1.64 $1.64 $70.00 $331.4K 13.6K 2.1K XYZ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $1.95 $1.88 $1.91 $100.00 $191.0K 8.4K 1.0K XYZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/11/25 $2.41 $2.3 $2.4 $66.00 $56.9K 201 268

About Block

Founded in 2009, Block provides payment services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. In 2024, Square's payment volume was almost USD 250 million.

In light of the recent options history for Block, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Block's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 4,356,847, with XYZ's price up by 0.75%, positioned at $68.44.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 30 days.

Expert Opinions on Block

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $68.0.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Sell rating on Block, maintaining a target price of $61. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Underweight, setting a price target of $50. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Raymond James continues to hold a Outperform rating for Block, targeting a price of $79. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Block, maintaining a target price of $75. * In a positive move, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group has upgraded their rating to Outperform and adjusted the price target to $75.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for XYZ

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Piper Sandler Assumes Underweight Jun 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Sell Sell

