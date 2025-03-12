Check Out What Whales Are Doing With XPEV

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on XPeng (NYSE:XPEV).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with XPEV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for XPeng.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 13% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $286,182, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $375,100.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $15.0 and $27.0 for XPeng, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for XPeng options trades today is 3233.88 with a total volume of 2,129.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for XPeng's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $27.0 over the last 30 days.

XPeng Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XPEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.45 $6.75 $7.0 $27.00 $91.0K 6.7K 130 XPEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $2.13 $2.03 $2.13 $26.00 $82.6K 263 598 XPEV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $11.45 $10.65 $11.0 $15.00 $55.0K 1.9K 0 XPEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.95 $6.4 $6.8 $27.00 $47.6K 6.7K 200 XPEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $4.3 $3.9 $4.0 $25.00 $40.0K 3.5K 20

About XPeng

Founded in 2015, XPeng is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets EVs in China. Its products primarily target the growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in the midrange to high-end segment in China's passenger vehicle market. The company sold over 141,000 EVs in 2023, accounting for about 2% of China's passenger new energy vehicle market. It is also a leader in autonomous driving technology.

In light of the recent options history for XPeng, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is XPeng Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 7,842,783, with XPEV's price down by -5.32%, positioned at $24.94. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 6 days. Expert Opinions on XPeng

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $23.5.

