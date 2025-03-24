Check Out What Whales Are Doing With XOM

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Exxon Mobil. Our analysis of options history for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) revealed 28 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 46% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $343,839, and 19 were calls, valued at $1,808,648.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $95.0 and $140.0 for Exxon Mobil, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Exxon Mobil's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Exxon Mobil's whale activity within a strike price range from $95.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $4.1 $4.0 $4.09 $120.00 $818.0K 3.7K 2.0K XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $3.45 $3.35 $3.39 $115.00 $148.5K 18.4K 953 XOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $0.75 $0.7 $0.72 $130.00 $120.7K 7.7K 3.9K XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.63 $1.6 $1.6 $125.00 $77.9K 19.4K 1.0K XOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $7.15 $6.8 $6.87 $125.00 $68.7K 400 101

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil worldwide. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one of the world's largest refiners, with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day, and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Exxon Mobil, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Exxon Mobil Trading volume stands at 6,375,283, with XOM's price up by 0.42%, positioned at $115.98. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 32 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Exxon Mobil

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $135.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, maintaining a target price of $135.

