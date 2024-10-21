Check Out What Whales Are Doing With WOLF

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Wolfspeed. Our analysis of options history for Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 18% of traders were bullish, while 54% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $311,560, and 4 were calls, valued at $209,680.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $11.0 to $20.0 for Wolfspeed over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wolfspeed's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wolfspeed's whale trades within a strike price range from $11.0 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

Wolfspeed Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WOLF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.5 $5.3 $5.3 $20.00 $65.7K 405 126 WOLF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.5 $1.45 $1.5 $14.00 $60.0K 1.7K 810 WOLF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.5 $1.45 $1.5 $14.00 $59.9K 1.7K 410 WOLF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.5 $5.3 $5.3 $20.00 $54.0K 405 228 WOLF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $5.7 $5.5 $5.6 $11.00 $50.3K 925 90

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Inc is involved in the manufacturing of wide bandgap semiconductors. It is focused on silicon carbide and gallium nitride materials and devices for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. The company serves applications such as transportation, power supplies, inverters, and wireless systems. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from Europe and the rest from the United States, China, Hong Kong, Asia Pacific, and other regions.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Wolfspeed, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Wolfspeed Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 4,590,835, the WOLF's price is down by -5.53%, now at $15.12. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 11 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Wolfspeed

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $11.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Wolfspeed with a target price of $15. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Mizuho lowers its rating to Underperform with a new price target of $8.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Wolfspeed, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.