Check Out What Whales Are Doing With WMT

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Walmart (NYSE:WMT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in WMT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 53 extraordinary options activities for Walmart. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 43% leaning bullish and 49% bearish. Among these notable options, 17 are puts, totaling $888,616, and 36 are calls, amounting to $2,933,970.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $26.67 to $110.0 for Walmart during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walmart's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walmart's whale trades within a strike price range from $26.67 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Walmart Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $15.25 $15.15 $15.15 $90.00 $453.0K 272 324 WMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.95 $13.9 $13.9 $90.00 $318.3K 11.7K 320 WMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $21.45 $21.25 $21.25 $75.00 $212.5K 10.4K 0 WMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $8.15 $8.1 $8.1 $90.00 $162.0K 4.6K 440 WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $8.0 $7.85 $7.99 $90.00 $159.9K 4.6K 232

About Walmart

Walmart serves as the preeminent retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 locations globally. Walmart generated over $440 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2024, with Sam's Club contributing another $86 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $115 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 240 million customers globally each week.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Walmart, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Walmart Trading volume stands at 21,738,309, with WMT's price up by 3.81%, positioned at $97.23. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 79 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Walmart

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $111.6.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $108. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Walmart with a target price of $107. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $111. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Walmart with a target price of $112. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Walmart with a target price of $120.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Walmart options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

