Check Out What Whales Are Doing With WMT

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Walmart.

Looking at options history for Walmart (NYSE:WMT) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 11% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $330,945 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $293,180.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $90.0 for Walmart, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Walmart options trades today is 4063.5 with a total volume of 1,382.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Walmart's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

Walmart Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $25.25 $24.7 $24.7 $60.00 $229.7K 2.9K 0 WMT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.1 $8.05 $8.1 $90.00 $81.0K 1.3K 470 WMT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.05 $7.9 $8.0 $90.00 $80.0K 1.3K 170 WMT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.05 $7.9 $8.0 $90.00 $80.0K 1.3K 170 WMT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $11.65 $11.4 $11.54 $80.00 $34.6K 2.9K 30

About Walmart

Walmart serves as the preeminent retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 stores globally. Walmart generated over $440 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2024, with Sam's Club contributing another $86 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $115 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 240 million customers globally each week.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Walmart, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Walmart With a trading volume of 510,822, the price of WMT is down by -0.54%, reaching $82.82. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 26 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Walmart

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $89.6.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Bernstein has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $95. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $92. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $85. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $86. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Walmart with a target price of $90.

