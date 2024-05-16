Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SEDG

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in SEDG usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 8 options transactions for SolarEdge Technologies. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 25% being bullish and 50% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 7 are puts, valued at $494,641, and there was a single call, worth $36,800.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $45.0 to $65.0 for SolarEdge Technologies over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for SolarEdge Technologies's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across SolarEdge Technologies's significant trades, within a strike price range of $45.0 to $65.0, over the past month.

SolarEdge Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SEDG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $5.5 $5.35 $5.49 $45.00 $169.1K 1.8K 756 SEDG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $5.4 $5.3 $5.4 $45.00 $85.3K 1.8K 344 SEDG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $19.85 $18.8 $19.47 $65.00 $70.0K 2.5K 0 SEDG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $5.4 $5.35 $5.35 $45.00 $56.7K 1.8K 110 SEDG PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $13.9 $13.85 $13.9 $60.00 $43.0K 615 41

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of SolarEdge Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

SolarEdge Technologies's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 490,581, with SEDG's price down by -1.62%, positioned at $50.52. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 75 days. What Analysts Are Saying About SolarEdge Technologies

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $65.2.

An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on SolarEdge Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $71. An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Buy rating on SolarEdge Technologies, maintaining a target price of $84. An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on SolarEdge Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $56. An analyst from Roth MKM persists with their Neutral rating on SolarEdge Technologies, maintaining a target price of $60. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Hold rating for SolarEdge Technologies, targeting a price of $55.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

