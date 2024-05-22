Check Out What Whales Are Doing With RBLX

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RBLX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Roblox.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $781,629, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $25,850.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $37.5 for Roblox during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Roblox stands at 1493.62, with a total volume reaching 2,191.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Roblox, situated within the strike price corridor from $30.0 to $37.5, throughout the last 30 days.

Roblox 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.4 $4.3 $4.32 $32.50 $216.1K 2.5K 500 RBLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.25 $4.1 $4.14 $32.50 $207.0K 1.2K 500 RBLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $2.65 $2.62 $2.63 $32.50 $149.9K 1.0K 574 RBLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $2.67 $2.66 $2.67 $35.00 $79.2K 4.4K 313 RBLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $1.59 $1.58 $1.59 $30.00 $50.5K 853 371

About Roblox

Roblox operates an online video game platform that lets young gamers create, develop, and monetize games (or "experiences") for other players. The firm effectively offers its developers a hybrid of a game engine, publishing platform, online hosting and services, marketplace with payment processing, and social network. The platform is a closed garden that Roblox controls, earning revenue in multiple places while benefiting from outsourced game development. Unlike traditional video game publishers, Roblox is more focused on the creation of new tools and monetization techniques for its developers then creating new games or franchises.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Roblox, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Roblox Currently trading with a volume of 3,592,073, the RBLX's price is up by 2.32%, now at $33.3. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 77 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Roblox

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $43.4.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Roblox with a target price of $48. In a cautious move, an analyst from Roth MKM downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $35. An analyst from JP Morgan upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $48. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BTIG keeps a Buy rating on Roblox with a target price of $46. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for Roblox, targeting a price of $40.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Roblox with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

