Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Kroger

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Kroger (NYSE:KR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with KR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Kroger.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 16% bullish and 83%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $64,403, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $1,189,341.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $56.0 for Kroger during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Kroger's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Kroger's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $40.0 to $56.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Kroger 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $16.0 $15.25 $16.0 $40.00 $767.9K 3.1K 500 KR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $16.1 $15.95 $15.95 $40.00 $76.5K 3.1K 930 KR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $16.0 $15.95 $15.95 $40.00 $73.3K 3.1K 1.2K KR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.95 $4.7 $4.7 $55.00 $64.4K 1.2K 137 KR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $16.1 $15.95 $15.95 $40.00 $57.3K 3.1K 608

About Kroger

Kroger is one of the largest grocery retailers in the United States with more than 2,700 stores across a portfolio of over 20 supermarket banners. The company touts its ingrained position across US communities, citing that it is a top-two grocer in most of its major market areas. Over one fourth of Kroger's roughly $110 billion in nonperishable and fresh food sales (about 75% of revenue) stems from its private-label portfolio, of which the company manufactures about 30% of units via its 33 food production plants. The firm also operates fuel stations and pharmacies at 60% and 80% of its locations, respectively.

In light of the recent options history for Kroger, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Kroger Currently trading with a volume of 1,919,313, the KR's price is down by -1.46%, now at $52.22. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 16 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Kroger options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

