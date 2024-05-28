Check Out What Whales Are Doing With INTU

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Intuit. Our analysis of options history for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $440,663, and 9 were calls, valued at $398,618.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $570.0 to $730.0 for Intuit over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intuit's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intuit's whale trades within a strike price range from $570.0 to $730.0 in the last 30 days.

Intuit Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $44.7 $42.4 $43.9 $600.00 $79.0K 56 21 INTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/07/24 $11.5 $11.0 $11.0 $595.00 $64.9K 0 127 INTU PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $79.7 $76.6 $78.74 $670.00 $62.9K 49 8 INTU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $79.9 $77.0 $78.59 $670.00 $62.8K 49 16 INTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/07/24 $12.6 $12.2 $12.2 $595.00 $60.9K 0 229

About Intuit

Intuit is a provider of small-business accounting software (QuickBooks), personal tax solutions (TurboTax), and professional tax offerings (Lacerte). Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit controls the majority of US market share for small-business accounting and do-it-yourself tax-filing software.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Intuit, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Intuit Trading volume stands at 1,106,687, with INTU's price down by -1.39%, positioned at $598.53. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 86 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Intuit

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $731.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Intuit with a target price of $750. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Intuit with a target price of $770. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Intuit with a target price of $655. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Intuit with a target price of $740. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Intuit, targeting a price of $740.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

