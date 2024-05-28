Check Out What Whales Are Doing With GOLD

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Barrick Gold. Our analysis of options history for Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $186,300, and 6 were calls, valued at $459,996.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $13.0 and $22.0 for Barrick Gold, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Barrick Gold's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Barrick Gold's whale trades within a strike price range from $13.0 to $22.0 in the last 30 days.

Barrick Gold Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOLD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $5.05 $4.95 $4.95 $22.00 $148.5K 1.2K 306 GOLD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.45 $4.35 $4.35 $15.00 $132.6K 14.6K 332 GOLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.5 $4.45 $5.45 $13.00 $109.0K 5.1K 200 GOLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $1.29 $1.18 $1.29 $16.00 $96.6K 12.5K 752 GOLD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/14/24 $1.29 $1.27 $1.27 $16.00 $63.5K 260 503

About Barrick Gold

Based in Toronto, Barrick Gold is one of the world's largest gold miners. In 2023, the firm produced nearly 4.1 million attributable ounces of gold and about 420 million pounds of copper. At year-end 2023, Barrick had about two decades of gold reserves along with significant copper reserves. After buying Randgold in 2019 and combining its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Newmont later that year, it operates mines in 19 countries in the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company also has growing copper exposure. Its potential Reko Diq project in Pakistan, if developed, could double copper production by the end of the decade.

In light of the recent options history for Barrick Gold, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Barrick Gold's Current Market Status With a volume of 13,474,630, the price of GOLD is up 1.06% at $17.2. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

