Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Estee Lauder Cos

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Estee Lauder Cos. Our analysis of options history for Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 55% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $281,491, and 3 were calls, valued at $274,555.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $135.0 and $160.0 for Estee Lauder Cos, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Estee Lauder Cos's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Estee Lauder Cos's significant trades, within a strike price range of $135.0 to $160.0, over the past month.

Estee Lauder Cos Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EL CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $5.3 $5.2 $5.15 $160.00 $206.0K 239 401 EL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $4.8 $4.7 $4.8 $135.00 $108.5K 806 226 EL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $12.0 $11.7 $11.8 $140.00 $36.5K 581 57 EL CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $2.95 $2.65 $2.65 $155.00 $35.7K 1.3K 135 EL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $12.1 $11.8 $11.8 $140.00 $35.4K 581 105

About Estee Lauder Cos

Estee Lauder is a leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skin care (52% of 2023 sales), makeup (28%), fragrance (16%), and hair care (4%) categories, with top-selling brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, M.A.C, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, and Origins. The firm operates in more than 150 countries, generating 28% of revenue from the Americas, 39% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (including travel retail), and 33% from Asia-Pacific. Estee Lauder sells its products through department stores, travel retail, specialty multibrand beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Estee Lauder Cos, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Estee Lauder Cos Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,333,904, the price of EL is up by 1.99%, reaching $138.71. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 92 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Estee Lauder Cos

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $148.0.

An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Market Perform rating on Estee Lauder Cos, maintaining a target price of $155. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Estee Lauder Cos with a target price of $150. An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Market Perform rating on Estee Lauder Cos, maintaining a target price of $155. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Estee Lauder Cos, which currently sits at a price target of $140. An analyst from Morgan Stanley has revised its rating downward to Equal-Weight, adjusting the price target to $140.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Estee Lauder Cos options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

