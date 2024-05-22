Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ABNB

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ABNB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Airbnb.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 63% bullish and 31%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $970,503, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $896,679.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $120.0 to $180.0 for Airbnb over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Airbnb's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Airbnb's whale trades within a strike price range from $120.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Airbnb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.95 $5.9 $5.9 $180.00 $393.5K 4.1K 44 ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $10.7 $10.65 $10.65 $145.00 $320.5K 424 323 ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.95 $5.8 $5.95 $180.00 $216.5K 4.1K 44 ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $6.7 $6.55 $6.6 $140.00 $164.3K 0 250 ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $8.25 $8.15 $8.2 $135.00 $143.5K 3 195

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered 7.7 million active accommodation listings as of Dec. 31, 2023. Listings from the company's over 5 million hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2023, 50% of revenue was from the North American region. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Airbnb, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Airbnb Currently trading with a volume of 1,977,045, the ABNB's price is down by -0.53%, now at $143.34. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 71 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Airbnb

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $169.6.

An analyst from Mizuho has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $200. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Airbnb with a target price of $167. An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $160. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Market Perform rating on Airbnb with a target price of $151. An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on Airbnb, maintaining a target price of $170.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

