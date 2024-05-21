Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AAL

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on American Airlines Gr (NASDAQ:AAL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AAL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for American Airlines Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $82,512, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $425,544.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $9.0 to $17.0 for American Airlines Gr during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of American Airlines Gr stands at 3125.17, with a total volume reaching 9,717.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in American Airlines Gr, situated within the strike price corridor from $9.0 to $17.0, throughout the last 30 days.

American Airlines Gr Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.4 $1.38 $1.4 $15.00 $161.1K 4.8K 1.1K AAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.9 $1.89 $1.9 $14.00 $114.0K 1.2K 601 AAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $3.7 $3.65 $3.65 $17.00 $82.5K 6.9K 226 AAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $5.85 $5.75 $5.75 $9.00 $36.8K 0 14 AAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.41 $1.4 $1.4 $15.00 $33.8K 4.8K 1.4K

About American Airlines Gr

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by aircraft, capacity, and scheduled revenue passenger miles. Its major US hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. It generates over 30% of US airline revenue connecting Latin America with destinations in the United States. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of US legacy carriers.

American Airlines Gr's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 4,161,775, the AAL's price is down by -1.45%, now at $14.31. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 58 days. What The Experts Say On American Airlines Gr

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $19.95.

An analyst from Bernstein has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on American Airlines Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $22. An analyst from HSBC has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $17.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for American Airlines Gr with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

