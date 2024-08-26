Check Out What Whales Are Doing With WFC

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WFC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Wells Fargo.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $249,610, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $763,874.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $67.5 for Wells Fargo during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Wells Fargo stands at 2873.43, with a total volume reaching 1,744.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Wells Fargo, situated within the strike price corridor from $50.0 to $67.5, throughout the last 30 days.

Wells Fargo Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $10.9 $10.8 $10.9 $67.50 $249.6K 150 230 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $10.2 $10.1 $10.2 $50.00 $169.3K 6.2K 167 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $5.15 $5.0 $5.15 $60.00 $154.0K 239 300 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $10.25 $10.15 $10.25 $50.00 $98.4K 6.2K 269 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.15 $3.1 $3.15 $65.00 $87.5K 193 279

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Wells Fargo, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Wells Fargo With a volume of 661,095, the price of WFC is up 0.47% at $56.96. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 46 days. What The Experts Say On Wells Fargo

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $68.0.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Wells Fargo, which currently sits at a price target of $68.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

