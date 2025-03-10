Check Out What Whales Are Doing With WDC

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Western Digital.

Looking at options history for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $468,232 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $291,905.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $35.0 to $50.0 for Western Digital over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Western Digital stands at 3280.5, with a total volume reaching 6,028.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Western Digital, situated within the strike price corridor from $35.0 to $50.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Western Digital Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.9 $5.85 $5.9 $40.00 $295.0K 47 500 WDC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $7.6 $7.45 $7.6 $45.00 $95.0K 3 125 WDC PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.37 $0.13 $0.28 $35.00 $78.2K 3 436 WDC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $1.98 $1.82 $1.97 $45.00 $62.0K 3.7K 319 WDC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $3.95 $3.85 $3.9 $40.00 $53.8K 57 158

About Western Digital

Western Digital is a leading, vertically integrated supplier of hard disk drives. The HDD market is a practical duopoly with, Western Digital and Seagate being the two largest players. Western Digital designs and manufacturers its HDDs, with much of the manufacturing and workforce located in Asia. The primary consumers of HDDs are data centers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Western Digital, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Western Digital's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 4,610,044, with WDC's price down by -4.05%, positioned at $40.01. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 45 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Western Digital

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $80.6.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Western Digital, targeting a price of $75. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $95. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Western Digital, maintaining a target price of $64. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $95. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Western Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $74.

