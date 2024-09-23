Check Out What Whales Are Doing With WDC

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Western Digital. Our analysis of options history for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 62% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $105,200, and 5 were calls, valued at $245,693.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $62.5 to $85.0 for Western Digital over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Western Digital's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Western Digital's whale trades within a strike price range from $62.5 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

Western Digital Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $1.89 $1.73 $1.75 $85.00 $73.8K 5.0K 536 WDC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $3.2 $2.01 $2.52 $66.00 $52.4K 358 239 WDC CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.75 $1.74 $1.74 $75.00 $44.1K 622 301 WDC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $9.1 $8.9 $9.1 $62.50 $40.0K 770 44 WDC PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/04/24 $1.9 $1.79 $1.9 $67.00 $38.0K 2 200

About Western Digital

Western Digital is a leading vertically integrated supplier of data storage solutions, spanning both hard disk drives and solid-state drives. In the HDD market it forms a practical duopoly with Seagate, and it is the largest global producer of NAND flash chips for SSDs in a joint venture with competitor Kioxia.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Western Digital, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Western Digital Currently trading with a volume of 1,469,072, the WDC's price is down by -0.34%, now at $66.52. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 35 days. What The Experts Say On Western Digital

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $81.66666666666667.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Western Digital, maintaining a target price of $85. * An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on Western Digital, maintaining a target price of $80. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $80.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Western Digital options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.