Check Out What Whales Are Doing With WDAY

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Workday.

Looking at options history for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 28% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $219,900 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $406,190.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $140.0 to $350.0 for Workday during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Workday's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Workday's significant trades, within a strike price range of $140.0 to $350.0, over the past month.

Workday 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDAY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $9.6 $9.3 $9.44 $270.00 $69.8K 833 121 WDAY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/28/25 $120.3 $117.2 $118.71 $140.00 $59.3K 0 15 WDAY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $6.5 $6.3 $6.4 $240.00 $57.6K 803 426 WDAY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/28/25 $110.3 $107.2 $108.79 $150.00 $54.3K 9 15 WDAY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/14/25 $27.4 $25.6 $26.05 $282.50 $52.1K 302 20

About Workday

Workday is a software company that offers human capital management, or HCM, financial management, and business planning solutions. Known for being a cloud-only software provider, Workday was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Present Market Standing of Workday With a trading volume of 965,057, the price of WDAY is down by -1.59%, reaching $258.82. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 13 days from now. Expert Opinions on Workday

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $298.75.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Workday, targeting a price of $270. * An analyst from JMP Securities has revised its rating downward to Market Outperform, adjusting the price target to $315. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Workday, maintaining a target price of $310. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $300.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Workday options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.