Check Out What Whales Are Doing With WDAY

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Workday. Our analysis of options history for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $103,160, and 6 were calls, valued at $405,614.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $180.0 and $265.0 for Workday, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Workday's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Workday's whale trades within a strike price range from $180.0 to $265.0 in the last 30 days.

Workday Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDAY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $11.2 $10.0 $10.0 $210.00 $200.0K 691 13 WDAY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/14/24 $5.8 $5.4 $5.64 $210.00 $56.3K 51 162 WDAY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $44.9 $42.5 $44.5 $210.00 $40.0K 60 10 WDAY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $9.9 $9.8 $9.8 $250.00 $39.2K 1.7K 23 WDAY PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/07/24 $49.0 $46.6 $49.0 $260.00 $39.2K 0 8

About Workday

Workday is a software company that offers human capital management, or HCM, financial management, and business planning solutions. Known for being a cloud-only software provider, Workday is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. Founded in 2005, Workday now employs over 18,000 employees.

In light of the recent options history for Workday, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Workday With a trading volume of 467,898, the price of WDAY is up by 2.2%, reaching $212.0. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 83 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Workday

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $306.0.

An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Workday, which currently sits at a price target of $280. An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $350. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for Workday, targeting a price of $290. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Workday, targeting a price of $310. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Workday with a target price of $300.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Workday options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

