Check Out What Whales Are Doing With VST

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Vistra. Our analysis of options history for Vistra (NYSE:VST) revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $557,764, and 14 were calls, valued at $849,040.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $80.0 and $160.0 for Vistra, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vistra's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vistra's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Vistra Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VST PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $48.0 $47.1 $48.0 $160.00 $225.6K 249 48 VST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $42.8 $39.95 $41.2 $150.00 $123.6K 720 66 VST CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $20.5 $20.05 $20.5 $100.00 $102.5K 327 51 VST CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $6.75 $6.3 $6.55 $130.00 $102.0K 1.8K 231 VST CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/11/25 $11.95 $11.05 $11.29 $100.00 $79.0K 248 77

About Vistra

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the US. Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, solar, and energy storage assets. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

In light of the recent options history for Vistra, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Vistra

With a trading volume of 8,663,828, the price of VST is up by 0.85%, reaching $103.56.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 29 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Vistra

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $160.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $134. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Vistra, targeting a price of $186.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

Latest Ratings for VST

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On Neutral Mar 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 B of A Securities Upgrades Neutral Buy

