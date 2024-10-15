Check Out What Whales Are Doing With VRTX

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Looking at options history for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $626,461 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $352,063.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $410.0 to $500.0 for Vertex Pharmaceuticals over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stands at 251.25, with a total volume reaching 5,670.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Vertex Pharmaceuticals, situated within the strike price corridor from $410.0 to $500.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRTX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/25/24 $7.8 $7.2 $7.5 $480.00 $231.7K 0 1.0K VRTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $83.2 $76.5 $78.8 $410.00 $157.6K 0 20 VRTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/25/24 $3.9 $2.65 $4.0 $500.00 $122.4K 11 501 VRTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $10.1 $8.4 $10.1 $460.00 $101.0K 29 95 VRTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $6.0 $5.1 $6.0 $480.00 $70.2K 0 299

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company that discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. Its key drugs are Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, and Trikafta/Kaftrio for cystic fibrosis, where Vertex therapies remain the standard of care globally. Vertex has diversified its portfolio through Casgevy, a gene-editing therapy for beta thalassemia and sickle-cell disease. Additionally, Vertex is evaluating small-molecule inhibitors targeting acute and chronic pain using nonopioid treatments, and small-molecule inhibitors of APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. Vertex is also investigating cell therapies to deliver a potential functional cure for type 1 diabetes.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Currently trading with a volume of 727,981, the VRTX's price is down by -0.36%, now at $483.07. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 20 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Vertex Pharmaceuticals options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

