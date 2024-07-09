Check Out What Whales Are Doing With VRT

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Vertiv Hldgs (NYSE:VRT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in VRT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 28 extraordinary options activities for Vertiv Hldgs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 39% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $259,187, and 24 are calls, amounting to $3,116,110.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $52.5 and $120.0 for Vertiv Hldgs, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Vertiv Hldgs stands at 1683.0, with a total volume reaching 9,254.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Vertiv Hldgs, situated within the strike price corridor from $52.5 to $120.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Vertiv Hldgs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $15.1 $14.9 $15.1 $120.00 $483.2K 8 1.0K VRT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $15.8 $14.9 $15.11 $120.00 $453.3K 8 1.3K VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $14.0 $14.0 $14.0 $80.00 $361.2K 7.2K 24 VRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $15.2 $15.0 $15.2 $120.00 $348.1K 8 0 VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $14.1 $13.6 $13.97 $80.00 $279.4K 7.2K 782

About Vertiv Hldgs

Vertiv Holdings Co brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. The company solves the important challenges faced by data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Its services include critical power, thermal management, racks and enclosures, monitoring and management, and other services. Its three business segments include the Americas, Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Vertiv Hldgs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Vertiv Hldgs With a trading volume of 3,499,678, the price of VRT is up by 2.99%, reaching $95.09. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 22 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Vertiv Hldgs

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $105.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Vertiv Hldgs, targeting a price of $105.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

