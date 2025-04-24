Check Out What Whales Are Doing With VFC

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on VF.

Looking at options history for VF (NYSE:VFC) we detected 19 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $1,069,109 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $350,232.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $15.0 for VF, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for VF's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of VF's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

VF 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VFC PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.88 $1.73 $1.88 $11.00 $311.5K 8.1K 2.9K VFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.84 $1.72 $1.83 $11.00 $199.4K 8.1K 1.2K VFC PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $1.87 $1.87 $1.87 $11.00 $112.2K 8.1K 2.9K VFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.88 $1.82 $1.88 $11.00 $96.0K 8.1K 4.2K VFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $1.48 $1.47 $1.48 $12.50 $90.2K 479 616

About VF

VF designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its apparel categories are active, outdoor, and work. Its portfolio of 11 brands includes Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Altra, and Dickies. VF markets its products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific through wholesale sales to retailers, e-commerce, and branded stores owned by the company and partners. Tracing its roots to 1899, the company has evolved through many brand acquisitions and dispositions.

In light of the recent options history for VF, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

VF's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 3,179,542, the price of VFC is up by 4.73%, reaching $11.63.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 27 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About VF

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $16.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $18. * An analyst from Citigroup downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $12. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on VF, which currently sits at a price target of $28. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on VF, maintaining a target price of $12. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on VF with a target price of $12.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for VF with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for VFC

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for VFC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.