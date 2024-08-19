Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Verizon Communications

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Verizon Communications. Our analysis of options history for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 75% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $208,878, and 3 were calls, valued at $236,430.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $44.0 for Verizon Communications over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Verizon Communications's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Verizon Communications's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $44.0, over the past month.

Verizon Communications 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.72 $0.7 $0.7 $41.00 $98.6K 9.5K 2.2K VZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $11.4 $10.95 $11.0 $30.00 $91.3K 868 102 VZ PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $0.75 $0.72 $0.73 $41.00 $73.0K 2.6K 1.2K VZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.33 $0.31 $0.31 $42.00 $46.5K 24.4K 1.6K VZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.88 $0.87 $0.88 $40.00 $42.0K 3.3K 523

About Verizon Communications

Wireless services account for about 70% of Verizon Communications' total service revenue and nearly all of its operating income. The firm serves about 93 million postpaid and 21 million prepaid phone customers (following the acquisition of Tracfone) via its nationwide network, making it the largest US wireless carrier. Fixed-line telecom operations include local networks in the Northeast, which reach about 29 million homes and businesses and serve about 8 million broadband customers. Verizon also provides telecom services nationwide to enterprise customers, often using a mixture of its own and other carriers' networks.

In light of the recent options history for Verizon Communications, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Verizon Communications With a volume of 4,936,696, the price of VZ is up 0.5% at $40.81. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days. Expert Opinions on Verizon Communications

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $46.0.

An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $42. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Verizon Communications, targeting a price of $45. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on Verizon Communications with a target price of $51.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Verizon Communications options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.