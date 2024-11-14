Check Out What Whales Are Doing With UPST

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Upstart Hldgs (NASDAQ:UPST).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UPST, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Upstart Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $139,970, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $316,748.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $80.0 for Upstart Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Upstart Hldgs options trades today is 1367.62 with a total volume of 1,958.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Upstart Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $23.1 $22.25 $23.01 $45.00 $92.0K 1.0K 41 UPST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.23 $2.07 $2.23 $65.00 $62.4K 2.3K 458 UPST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $3.25 $3.1 $3.1 $67.00 $58.6K 136 244 UPST CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $20.35 $19.45 $19.81 $65.00 $49.5K 271 25 UPST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.23 $2.22 $2.23 $65.00 $45.7K 2.3K 668

About Upstart Hldgs

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit and small dollar loans.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Upstart Hldgs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Upstart Hldgs Currently trading with a volume of 3,381,222, the UPST's price is down by -1.62%, now at $66.7. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 89 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Upstart Hldgs

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $66.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Piper Sandler has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $85. * An analyst from JP Morgan upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $45. * An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Neutral rating on Upstart Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $60. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Upstart Hldgs with a target price of $56. * An analyst from Citigroup upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $87.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Upstart Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

