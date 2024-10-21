Check Out What Whales Are Doing With UPST

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Upstart Hldgs (NASDAQ:UPST).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UPST, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Upstart Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $33,925, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $485,500.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $70.0 for Upstart Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Upstart Hldgs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Upstart Hldgs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $22.5 to $70.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $36.55 $33.9 $33.91 $22.50 $101.7K 303 30 UPST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.9 $3.65 $3.81 $70.00 $76.0K 295 0 UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.75 $4.35 $4.67 $60.00 $46.7K 2.5K 201 UPST CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $4.8 $4.45 $4.65 $60.00 $46.5K 2.5K 101 UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.85 $8.55 $8.73 $55.00 $43.6K 2.3K 53

About Upstart Hldgs

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit and small dollar loans.

Upstart Hldgs's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,696,404, with UPST's price down by -0.36%, positioned at $52.94. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 17 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Upstart Hldgs

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $45.0.

An analyst from Wedbush upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $45.

