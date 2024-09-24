Check Out What Whales Are Doing With UPST

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Upstart Hldgs (NASDAQ:UPST).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UPST, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Upstart Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $148,137, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $668,977.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $55.0 for Upstart Hldgs over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Upstart Hldgs stands at 1385.0, with a total volume reaching 5,082.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Upstart Hldgs, situated within the strike price corridor from $15.0 to $55.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/04/24 $1.04 $1.01 $1.01 $39.00 $316.7K 144 3.1K UPST CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $8.05 $7.85 $7.85 $42.50 $66.7K 235 100 UPST PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.15 $6.0 $6.05 $37.50 $60.5K 1.7K 100 UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $11.55 $11.45 $11.55 $35.00 $57.7K 461 74 UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $12.85 $11.8 $12.85 $55.00 $55.2K 92 43

About Upstart Hldgs

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit and small dollar loans.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Upstart Hldgs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Upstart Hldgs With a trading volume of 2,770,127, the price of UPST is down by -4.41%, reaching $36.83. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 42 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Upstart Hldgs

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $48.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Upstart Hldgs with a target price of $48.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Upstart Hldgs with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

