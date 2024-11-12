Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Unity Software

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Unity Software (NYSE:U).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with U, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Unity Software.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $37,635, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $664,840.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $30.0 for Unity Software, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Unity Software's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Unity Software's significant trades, within a strike price range of $10.0 to $30.0, over the past month.

Unity Software Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.7 $2.5 $2.58 $30.00 $221.8K 6.3K 1.1K U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $5.85 $5.7 $5.75 $14.00 $86.2K 770 151 U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $0.72 $0.71 $0.7 $22.00 $82.6K 4.0K 1.7K U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.75 $2.66 $2.66 $30.00 $79.8K 6.3K 316 U CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.05 $1.99 $2.05 $20.00 $61.5K 20.1K 1.0K

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, EMEA, APAC, and Other Americas, of which key revenue is derived from the EMEA region. The products are used in the gaming industry, architecture and construction sector, animation industry, and designing sector.

Where Is Unity Software Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 6,161,737, the U's price is down by -3.86%, now at $19.42. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 104 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Unity Software

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $19.4.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Unity Software, targeting a price of $20. * An analyst from Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $20. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Unity Software, targeting a price of $26. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Macquarie continues to hold a Underperform rating for Unity Software, targeting a price of $16. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Sell rating for Unity Software, targeting a price of $15.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Unity Software options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

