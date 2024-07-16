Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Unity Software

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Unity Software. Our analysis of options history for Unity Software (NYSE:U) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 60% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $205,936, and 10 were calls, valued at $701,414.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $38.0 for Unity Software, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Unity Software's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Unity Software's significant trades, within a strike price range of $10.0 to $38.0, over the past month.

Unity Software Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.55 $4.5 $4.5 $15.00 $224.5K 933 0 U CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.95 $4.55 $4.9 $14.00 $117.6K 304 0 U PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $7.1 $7.0 $7.05 $24.00 $69.7K 1.6K 362 U CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $6.4 $6.25 $6.4 $13.00 $69.1K 1 0 U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.51 $1.5 $1.51 $20.00 $55.3K 3.4K 3.1K

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, EMEA, APAC, and Other Americas, of which key revenue is derived from the EMEA region. The products are used in the gaming industry, architecture and construction sector, animation industry, and designing sector.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Unity Software, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Unity Software Trading volume stands at 4,650,425, with U's price up by 2.84%, positioned at $17.41. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 23 days. Expert Opinions on Unity Software

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $14.0.

An analyst from Macquarie persists with their Underperform rating on Unity Software, maintaining a target price of $14.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Unity Software with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

