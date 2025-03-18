Check Out What Whales Are Doing With United States Steel

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on United States Steel (NYSE:X).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with X, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for United States Steel.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $30,000, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $2,772,082.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $48.0 for United States Steel over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in United States Steel's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to United States Steel's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $45.0 to $48.0 over the preceding 30 days.

United States Steel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume X CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/11/25 $1.76 $1.29 $1.3 $45.00 $1.3M 15 20.8K X CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/11/25 $2.92 $1.05 $1.3 $45.00 $1.0M 15 10.0K X CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/11/25 $1.23 $0.32 $1.23 $45.00 $208.6K 15 2.0K X CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $1.65 $1.62 $1.65 $45.00 $99.6K 17.5K 1.0K X CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $0.88 $0.88 $0.88 $48.00 $49.7K 544 565

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp operates in the United States but also has a steelmaking capacity in Slovakia. The company's operating segments include North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment includes U. S. Steel's integrated steel plants and equity investees in North America involved in the production of slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke production facilities in the United States. It serves North American customers in the service center, conversion, transportation, construction, container, and appliance, and electrical markets.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding United States Steel, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of United States Steel With a trading volume of 867,786, the price of X is up by 0.15%, reaching $40.17. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 44 days from now. Expert Opinions on United States Steel

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $43.0.

* An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on United States Steel, which currently sits at a price target of $43. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on United States Steel with a target price of $43.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for United States Steel, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

