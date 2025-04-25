Check Out What Whales Are Doing With UNH

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UNH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 30 extraordinary options activities for UnitedHealth Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 23% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $647,863, and 21 are calls, amounting to $1,860,411.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $230.0 to $560.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in UnitedHealth Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to UnitedHealth Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $230.0 to $560.0 over the preceding 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $39.6 $38.85 $39.6 $450.00 $272.3K 109 71 UNH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $41.7 $41.65 $41.75 $400.00 $234.0K 84 71 UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $8.85 $8.6 $8.84 $500.00 $221.2K 2.7K 485 UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $10.5 $10.0 $10.35 $425.00 $207.0K 243 668 UNH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $147.55 $142.5 $145.0 $280.00 $145.0K 14 10

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers and provides medical benefits to about 51 million members globally, including 1 million outside the US as of December 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in medical insurance. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's Optum franchises help create a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with UnitedHealth Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

UnitedHealth Group's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,705,682, the price of UNH is down -2.7% at $412.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 81 days.

What The Experts Say On UnitedHealth Group

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $542.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for UnitedHealth Group, targeting a price of $575. * An analyst from Raymond James has revised its rating downward to Strong Buy, adjusting the price target to $540. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for UnitedHealth Group, targeting a price of $513. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on UnitedHealth Group with a target price of $525. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group with a target price of $560.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest UnitedHealth Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for UNH

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform

