Check Out What Whales Are Doing With UNH

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on UnitedHealth Group.

Looking at options history for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $228,268 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $926,214.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $640.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for UnitedHealth Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of UnitedHealth Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $300.0 to $640.0 in the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.61 $2.6 $2.61 $640.00 $584.5K 1.0K 2.0K UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $125.0 $121.05 $125.0 $500.00 $125.0K 252 30 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $127.8 $120.05 $125.0 $500.00 $125.0K 252 10 UNH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $15.55 $14.55 $15.55 $560.00 $51.3K 305 47 UNH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $13.7 $11.0 $11.0 $580.00 $38.5K 203 35

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 50 million members globally, including 1 million outside the us as June 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of UnitedHealth Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

UnitedHealth Group's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 1,350,348, the UNH's price is down by -0.18%, now at $588.76. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 67 days. What The Experts Say On UnitedHealth Group

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $613.4.

An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $615. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $591. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on UnitedHealth Group with a target price of $640. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for UnitedHealth Group, targeting a price of $630. In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $591.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

