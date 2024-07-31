Check Out What Whales Are Doing With UNH

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on UnitedHealth Group. Our analysis of options history for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 64% of traders were bullish, while 23% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $122,304, and 13 were calls, valued at $648,984.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $390.0 and $640.0 for UnitedHealth Group, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in UnitedHealth Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to UnitedHealth Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $390.0 to $640.0 over the preceding 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $74.0 $70.6 $72.5 $520.00 $145.0K 1.1K 35 UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $78.9 $75.85 $75.85 $540.00 $75.8K 93 23 UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $19.95 $19.1 $19.52 $570.00 $63.7K 1.1K 88 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $124.1 $120.55 $124.1 $490.00 $62.0K 94 10 UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $21.6 $20.75 $21.34 $570.00 $53.2K 1.1K 143

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 50 million members globally, including 1 million outside the us as June 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

In light of the recent options history for UnitedHealth Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is UnitedHealth Group Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,211,645, the price of UNH is down by -0.65%, reaching $572.58. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 72 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About UnitedHealth Group

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $621.6.

An analyst from Jefferies has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $647. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for UnitedHealth Group, targeting a price of $615. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for UnitedHealth Group, targeting a price of $640. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $591. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on UnitedHealth Group with a target price of $615.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for UnitedHealth Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.