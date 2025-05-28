Check Out What Whales Are Doing With UBER

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UBER usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 22 extraordinary options activities for Uber Technologies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 59% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $629,462, and 14 are calls, amounting to $1,330,110.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $67.5 to $100.0 for Uber Technologies over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Uber Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Uber Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $67.5 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $2.82 $2.79 $2.82 $80.00 $280.5K 13.4K 1.9K UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.1 $2.96 $3.1 $90.00 $154.7K 38.2K 747 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $2.99 $2.87 $2.99 $95.00 $147.4K 20.2K 2.7K UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $2.94 $2.76 $2.94 $95.00 $147.0K 20.2K 2.2K UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $2.9 $2.8 $2.91 $95.00 $145.1K 20.2K 1.2K

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food couriers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform is currently utilized by traditional cars as well as autonomous vehicles, but could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as delivery via drones or electronic vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology. Uber operates in over 70 countries, with over 170 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Uber Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Uber Technologies

With a trading volume of 3,412,604, the price of UBER is up by 0.52%, reaching $89.46.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 69 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Uber Technologies

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $103.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $107. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Uber Technologies with a target price of $100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Tigress Financial keeps a Buy rating on Uber Technologies with a target price of $110. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Uber Technologies with a target price of $97. * An analyst from Loop Capital persists with their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, maintaining a target price of $105.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Uber Technologies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for UBER

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Tigress Financial Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight

