Check Out What Whales Are Doing With UAL

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Airlines Holdings.

Looking at options history for United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $235,826 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $525,405.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $130.0 for United Airlines Holdings during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Airlines Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Airlines Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $21.2 $19.1 $21.2 $92.50 $169.6K 7 81 UAL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $35.75 $35.45 $35.75 $60.00 $53.6K 2.7K 27 UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $13.2 $13.1 $13.1 $95.00 $44.5K 646 0 UAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/22/24 $1.94 $1.42 $1.94 $94.00 $38.8K 599 288 UAL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $25.3 $24.95 $25.25 $75.00 $37.8K 2.1K 48

About United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major us network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large us peers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with United Airlines Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of United Airlines Holdings Trading volume stands at 4,166,913, with UAL's price down by -0.79%, positioned at $93.65. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 60 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for United Airlines Holdings

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $131.33333333333334.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on United Airlines Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $150. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Goldman Sachs lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $119. * An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on United Airlines Holdings, maintaining a target price of $125.

