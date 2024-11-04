Check Out What Whales Are Doing With UAL

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UAL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for United Airlines Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 14% bullish and 78%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $230,245, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $493,212.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $33.0 to $90.0 for United Airlines Holdings over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of United Airlines Holdings stands at 2926.0, with a total volume reaching 8,162.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in United Airlines Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $33.0 to $90.0, throughout the last 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $19.1 $18.5 $18.51 $90.00 $123.9K 81 67 UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.49 $1.4 $1.49 $70.00 $88.6K 8.0K 422 UAL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $6.2 $6.15 $6.15 $80.00 $61.5K 17.4K 507 UAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $20.3 $20.0 $20.0 $65.00 $60.0K 2.6K 2.1K UAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $20.3 $20.0 $20.0 $65.00 $60.0K 2.6K 2.0K

About United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major US network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large US peers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of United Airlines Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

United Airlines Holdings's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,871,798, with UAL's price down by -1.86%, positioned at $78.96. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 78 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for United Airlines Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $83.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on United Airlines Holdings with a target price of $100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for United Airlines Holdings, targeting a price of $75. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for United Airlines Holdings, targeting a price of $88. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on United Airlines Holdings, maintaining a target price of $84. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for United Airlines Holdings, targeting a price of $70.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for United Airlines Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.