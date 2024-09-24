Check Out What Whales Are Doing With UAL

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UAL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for United Airlines Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 80% bullish and 10%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,000, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $872,007.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $45.0 and $57.5 for United Airlines Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Airlines Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Airlines Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $57.5 in the last 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.35 $5.2 $5.34 $50.00 $267.4K 6.0K 336 UAL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $5.35 $5.25 $5.3 $50.00 $265.0K 6.0K 1.3K UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.45 $5.2 $5.37 $50.00 $161.1K 6.0K 300 UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.2 $3.1 $3.17 $57.50 $31.7K 3.2K 100 UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $9.55 $9.45 $9.5 $45.00 $31.3K 15.6K 156

About United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major us network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large U.S. peers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with United Airlines Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is United Airlines Holdings Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 2,090,498, the UAL's price is up by 0.34%, now at $52.54. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 21 days.

