Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TTD

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TTD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Trade Desk.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $544,606, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $156,368.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $25.0 to $60.0 for Trade Desk over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Trade Desk's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Trade Desk's significant trades, within a strike price range of $25.0 to $60.0, over the past month.

Trade Desk Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $11.8 $10.55 $11.69 $60.00 $116.9K 436 0 TTD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $12.6 $12.45 $12.45 $50.00 $74.7K 66 61 TTD PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $7.85 $7.8 $7.8 $52.50 $60.0K 243 80 TTD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $12.6 $12.45 $12.45 $50.00 $58.5K 66 61 TTD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $12.6 $12.45 $12.45 $50.00 $52.2K 66 108

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It uses data in an iterative manner to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry, and it generates revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Trade Desk, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Trade Desk's Current Market Status

With a volume of 5,607,096, the price of TTD is up 5.35% at $51.04.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

Expert Opinions on Trade Desk

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $79.6.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $84. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Trade Desk, which currently sits at a price target of $72. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Trade Desk, targeting a price of $95. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Trade Desk with a target price of $67. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Trade Desk, maintaining a target price of $80.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for TTD

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy

