Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TSM

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Taiwan Semiconductor. Our analysis of options history for Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) revealed 65 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 27% of traders were bullish, while 61% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 30 were puts, with a value of $3,476,335, and 35 were calls, valued at $4,896,222.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $110.0 to $220.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Taiwan Semiconductor's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Taiwan Semiconductor's whale trades within a strike price range from $110.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $13.2 $13.05 $13.05 $170.00 $2.6M 6.8K 2.0K TSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $10.0 $9.95 $9.95 $165.00 $888.5K 6.3K 953 TSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.45 $9.3 $9.45 $140.00 $567.0K 4.6K 1.0K TSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $8.95 $8.8 $8.9 $150.00 $150.4K 9.2K 569 TSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.6 $6.45 $6.55 $155.00 $142.1K 3.5K 720

About Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with over 60% market share. TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public as an ADR in the US in 1997. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious customer base, including Apple, AMD, and Nvidia, that looks to apply cutting-edge process technologies to its semiconductor designs. TSMC employs more than 73,000 people.

Taiwan Semiconductor's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 4,802,447, with TSM's price down by -1.87%, positioned at $172.27. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 30 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $225.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $225.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Taiwan Semiconductor, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.