Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TSLA

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TSLA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 509 uncommon options trades for Tesla.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 310 are puts, for a total amount of $44,209,488, and 199 are calls, for a total amount of $14,078,575.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $600.0 for Tesla over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Tesla stands at 3429.45, with a total volume reaching 2,742,542.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Tesla, situated within the strike price corridor from $60.0 to $600.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Tesla 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $146.8 $145.7 $146.55 $370.00 $1.0M 3.4K 209 TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $117.45 $117.2 $117.2 $340.00 $761.6K 9.4K 253 TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $117.2 $116.75 $117.15 $340.00 $562.5K 9.4K 178 TSLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/25/25 $10.65 $10.55 $10.63 $220.00 $363.5K 11.3K 27.4K TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $105.9 $105.7 $105.86 $330.00 $264.6K 3.9K 338

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

In light of the recent options history for Tesla, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Tesla

Currently trading with a volume of 42,997,591, the TSLA's price is down by -6.88%, now at $224.75.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Tesla

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $339.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Tesla, maintaining a target price of $400. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Tesla, targeting a price of $455. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $375. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $190. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Neutral rating on Tesla, maintaining a target price of $275.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Tesla options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for TSLA

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Sell Sell Apr 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.