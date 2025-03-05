Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TSLA

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Tesla. Our analysis of options history for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) revealed 1000 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 43% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 576 were puts, with a value of $35,004,503, and 424 were calls, valued at $25,439,001.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $630.0 for Tesla over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Tesla's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Tesla's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $5.0 to $630.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Tesla 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/14/25 $12.15 $12.05 $12.15 $275.00 $181.0K 1.3K 4.2K TSLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/14/25 $11.8 $11.65 $11.74 $275.00 $176.1K 1.3K 3.9K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $16.4 $16.25 $16.35 $277.50 $120.9K 303 1.4K TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $17.8 $17.75 $17.8 $250.00 $81.8K 6.5K 1.0K TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $12.35 $12.25 $12.27 $270.00 $80.9K 6.7K 5.4K

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Tesla, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Tesla Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 74,309,510, the TSLA's price is up by 1.39%, now at $275.82. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 48 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Tesla

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $356.77.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Neutral rating on Tesla, maintaining a target price of $380. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Morgan Stanley lowers its rating to Top Pick with a new price target of $430. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $474. * An analyst from GLJ Research has revised its rating downward to Sell, adjusting the price target to $24. * An analyst from Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $475.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

