Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TOL

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Toll Brothers.

Looking at options history for Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $555,184 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $105,945.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $85.0 and $150.0 for Toll Brothers, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Toll Brothers's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Toll Brothers's whale trades within a strike price range from $85.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Toll Brothers Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TOL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $59.2 $56.5 $58.34 $85.00 $69.9K 171 12 TOL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $13.9 $13.5 $13.68 $150.00 $61.5K 1 90 TOL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $13.6 $13.3 $13.44 $150.00 $53.6K 1 205 TOL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $10.4 $10.0 $10.16 $145.00 $50.9K 60 458 TOL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $10.3 $10.0 $10.15 $145.00 $50.7K 60 408

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers is the leading luxury homebuilder in the United States with an average sale price well above public competitors'. The company operates in over 60 markets across 24 states and caters to move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. Traditional homebuilding operations represent most of company's revenue. Toll Brothers also builds luxury for-sale and for-rent properties in urban centers across the U.S. It has its headquarters in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Current Position of Toll Brothers Trading volume stands at 189,560, with TOL's price up by 1.23%, positioned at $141.16. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 22 days. What The Experts Say On Toll Brothers

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $140.33333333333334.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Toll Brothers with a target price of $180. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Toll Brothers, targeting a price of $125. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Underweight rating for Toll Brothers, targeting a price of $116.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

