Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TMO

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Thermo Fisher Scientific. Our analysis of options history for Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $638,204, and 6 were calls, valued at $1,331,814.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $520.0 to $610.0 for Thermo Fisher Scientific during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Thermo Fisher Scientific's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Thermo Fisher Scientific's whale activity within a strike price range from $520.0 to $610.0 in the last 30 days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $98.2 $98.0 $98.0 $540.00 $588.0K 3 101 TMO PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $77.1 $71.2 $77.1 $610.00 $308.4K 40 52 TMO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $98.4 $91.0 $98.4 $540.00 $196.8K 3 40 TMO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $98.1 $98.1 $98.1 $540.00 $196.2K 3 135 TMO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $98.4 $98.5 $98.5 $540.00 $187.1K 3 19

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific sells scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, diagnostics consumables, and life science reagents. The firm operates through four segments as of mid-2024 (revenue figures include some cross-segment revenue): analytical technologies (17% of sales); specialty diagnostic products (11%); life science solutions (22%); and lab products and services, which includes CRO services (54%).

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Thermo Fisher Scientific, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Thermo Fisher Scientific's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,042,301, with TMO's price down by -0.94%, positioned at $536.79. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 76 days. Expert Opinions on Thermo Fisher Scientific

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $647.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Thermo Fisher Scientific, maintaining a target price of $665. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Thermo Fisher Scientific with a target price of $718. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Thermo Fisher Scientific, targeting a price of $610. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Thermo Fisher Scientific with a target price of $620. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Thermo Fisher Scientific, targeting a price of $622.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

