Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TMO

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TMO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $169,740, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $463,297.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $550.0 and $670.0 for Thermo Fisher Scientific, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Thermo Fisher Scientific's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Thermo Fisher Scientific's whale trades within a strike price range from $550.0 to $670.0 in the last 30 days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMO PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $22.8 $20.7 $20.7 $550.00 $169.7K 154 86 TMO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $90.1 $86.0 $87.6 $550.00 $105.1K 169 12 TMO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $40.6 $38.1 $40.5 $670.00 $76.9K 8 31 TMO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $43.8 $38.8 $40.0 $670.00 $72.0K 8 49 TMO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $43.7 $39.3 $39.6 $670.00 $59.4K 8 69

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific sells scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, diagnostics consumables, and life science reagents. The firm operates through four segments as of end-2023 (revenue figures include some cross-segment revenue): analytical technologies (17% of sales); specialty diagnostic products (10%); life science solutions (23%); and lab products and services, which includes CRO services (54%).

Present Market Standing of Thermo Fisher Scientific With a volume of 420,187, the price of TMO is down 0.0% at $615.06. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $633.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for Thermo Fisher Scientific, targeting a price of $658. An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Thermo Fisher Scientific, which currently sits at a price target of $615. An analyst from Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Thermo Fisher Scientific, which currently sits at a price target of $660. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Thermo Fisher Scientific, targeting a price of $600. An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on Thermo Fisher Scientific, maintaining a target price of $632.

