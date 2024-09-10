Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TGT

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Target. Our analysis of options history for Target (NYSE:TGT) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $168,767, and 7 were calls, valued at $235,142.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $120.0 and $180.0 for Target, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Target's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Target's significant trades, within a strike price range of $120.0 to $180.0, over the past month.

Target Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.75 $4.45 $4.7 $120.00 $47.0K 1.1K 100 TGT PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/13/24 $13.55 $11.45 $12.99 $162.50 $45.4K 5 35 TGT PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.95 $5.65 $5.9 $125.00 $44.2K 791 75 TGT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $21.95 $21.15 $21.52 $140.00 $43.0K 676 20 TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $43.0 $41.15 $42.5 $120.00 $42.5K 61 10

About Target

Target serves as the nation's seventh-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s—a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion—and has since cemented itself as a leading US retailer.Today, Target operates over 1,950 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast physical footprint is typically concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to attract a more affluent consumer base.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Target, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Target Currently trading with a volume of 700,517, the TGT's price is down by -0.67%, now at $149.58. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 64 days. Expert Opinions on Target

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $165.2.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Roth MKM continues to hold a Neutral rating for Target, targeting a price of $157. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Target, targeting a price of $180. An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Target, which currently sits at a price target of $180. An analyst from Stifel persists with their Hold rating on Target, maintaining a target price of $147. An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Target, which currently sits at a price target of $162.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Target with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.