Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TDOC

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TDOC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Teladoc Health.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $80,790, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $305,754.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $7.5 to $35.0 for Teladoc Health over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Teladoc Health's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Teladoc Health's whale activity within a strike price range from $7.5 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Teladoc Health 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TDOC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.83 $2.8 $2.83 $15.00 $86.5K 4.0K 1.4K TDOC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $3.35 $3.1 $3.35 $12.50 $46.7K 486 140 TDOC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.8 $0.8 $0.8 $15.00 $45.5K 3.2K 1.4K TDOC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $5.95 $5.85 $5.85 $17.50 $43.2K 0 75 TDOC CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.52 $1.32 $1.5 $12.50 $37.5K 3.7K 465

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health is a virtual health provider with a telehealth platform delivering on-demand healthcare via mobile devices, the internet, video, and phone. It also offers remote patient monitoring programs for chronic care management. It operates in Teladoc two segments Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The majority of its revenue generated from access fees on a subscription basis (per member, per month). The balance comes from visit fees and equipment rental and sales to hospital systems. Since inception, Teladoc has partnered with employers, health plans, and health systems to offer network access to their members; it has also started to market directly to consumers while expanding its service portfolio.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Teladoc Health, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Teladoc Health With a trading volume of 4,468,528, the price of TDOC is up by 3.43%, reaching $12.38. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 19 days from now. What The Experts Say On Teladoc Health

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $11.833333333333334.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Teladoc Health, targeting a price of $12. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Neutral rating on Teladoc Health, maintaining a target price of $11. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Teladoc Health, maintaining a target price of $12.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

