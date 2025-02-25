Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TCOM

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TCOM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Trip.com Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 61% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $271,291, and 7 are calls, amounting to $218,906.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $75.0 for Trip.com Group, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Trip.com Group stands at 1105.55, with a total volume reaching 4,479.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Trip.com Group, situated within the strike price corridor from $30.0 to $75.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Trip.com Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TCOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.5 $4.2 $4.22 $60.00 $84.5K 1.9K 942 TCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.85 $1.8 $1.85 $55.00 $55.3K 2.8K 1.6K TCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $3.2 $3.2 $3.2 $55.00 $35.8K 21 233 TCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.5 $13.6 $14.2 $50.00 $35.5K 117 25 TCOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $9.1 $8.8 $8.8 $65.00 $35.2K 2.9K 152

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com is the largest online travel agent in China and is positioned to benefit from the country's rising demand for higher-margin outbound travel as passport penetration is only 12% in China. The company generated about 78% of sales from accommodation reservations and transportation ticketing in 2020. The rest of revenue comes from package tours and corporate travel. Before the pandemic in 2019, the company generated 25% of revenue from international business, which is important to its margin expansion. Most of sales come from its online platform, but the company also maintains offline call centers. The competes in a crowded OTA industry in China, including Meituan, Alibaba-backed Fliggy, Tongcheng, and Qunar. The company was founded in 1999 and listed on the Nasdaq in December 2003.

Trip.com Group's Current Market Status With a volume of 14,877,237, the price of TCOM is down -11.35% at $57.32. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Trip.com Group

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $80.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Benchmark downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $80.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Trip.com Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.