Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SWTX

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on SpringWorks Therapeutics. Our analysis of options history for SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 22% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $214,750, and 6 were calls, valued at $439,619.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $65.0 for SpringWorks Therapeutics during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in SpringWorks Therapeutics's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to SpringWorks Therapeutics's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $50.0 to $65.0 over the preceding 30 days.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SWTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $9.2 $7.3 $7.99 $55.00 $197.1K 268 12 SWTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.3 $6.0 $6.0 $55.00 $112.2K 11.1K 165 SWTX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $11.0 $9.7 $9.7 $55.00 $96.9K 3.5K 101 SWTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.4 $6.1 $6.1 $50.00 $70.1K 5.4K 64 SWTX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $7.5 $6.8 $6.8 $50.00 $47.6K 5.4K 440

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to acquiring, developing, and commercializing life-changing medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from devastating rare diseases and cancer. The company has a differentiated portfolio of small molecule targeted oncology product candidates and is advancing two potentially registrational clinical trials in rare tumor types, as well as several other programs addressing prevalent, genetically defined cancers. OGSIVEO, the first commercial product, is a novel, oral, selective gamma-secretase inhibitor. GOMEKLI, the second commercial product, is an oral, small molecule mitogen-activated protein kinase, or MEK, inhibitor.

In light of the recent options history for SpringWorks Therapeutics, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is SpringWorks Therapeutics Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,520,061, the SWTX's price is down by -1.75%, now at $50.42. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 55 days. Expert Opinions on SpringWorks Therapeutics

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $72.8.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $74. * In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $74. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on SpringWorks Therapeutics, maintaining a target price of $65. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $74. * An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $77.

